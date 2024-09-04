John Leguizamo's AMERICAN HISTORIA Series Coming to PBS This Month

Leguizamo previously tackled the subject of Latino history in his Tony-nominated play, Latin History for Morons.
In 2018, acclaimed Broadway and film actor John Leguizamo embarked on an exploration of Latino history with his Tony-nominated play, Latin History for Morons. Inspired by his quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions, the new three-part series, VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos, brings Leguizamo's passion from the stage to the screen.
In this series, Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history and contributions, spanning thousands of years from the Ancient Empires to the early 1970s. Through this exploration, he aims to shine a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos while showcasing how Latino history is American history. Created by Leguizamo and directed by Ben DeJesus (“American Masters: Raul Julia”), VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos premieres Fridays, September 27 and October 4 and 11, 2024, 9:00-10:00 pm ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app.
Filmed on location in Mexico and throughout the U.S., American Historia features Leguizamo in conversation with over a dozen leading historians, anthropologists, authors and experts. The series also features actors, including Benjamin Bratt, Bryan Cranston, Rosario Dawson, Laurence Fishburne, Ethan Hawke, Edward James Olmos, Rosie Perez, and Liev Schreiber, reading original source materials.
Says John Leguizamo, “If our contributions were written back into history textbooks, can you imagine how America would see us? More importantly, can you imagine how we would see ourselves?”
With a career spanning more than 150 films and television appearances, Leguizamo has also demonstrated his versatility by writing and performing on Broadway. He earned four Tony Award® nominations for his works Freak (1998), Sexaholix… (2002), and Latin History for Morons (2018). In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Leguizamo was honored with a Special Tony Award® in 2018.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
