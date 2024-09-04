John Leguizamo's AMERICAN HISTORIA Series Coming to PBS This Month

In 2018, acclaimed Broadway and film actor John Leguizamo embarked on an exploration of Latino history with his Tony-nominated play, Latin History for Morons. Inspired by his quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions, the new three-part series, VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos, brings Leguizamo's passion from the stage to the screen.

In this series, Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history and contributions, spanning thousands of years from the Ancient Empires to the early 1970s. Through this exploration, he aims to shine a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos while showcasing how Latino history is American history. Created by Leguizamo and directed by Ben DeJesus (“American Masters: Raul Julia”), VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos premieres Fridays, September 27 and October 4 and 11, 2024, 9:00-10:00 pm ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app.