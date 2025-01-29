DOLLY: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL To Feature Three 'Dollys' And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New details have emerged for the forthcoming bio-musical chronicling the life and career of country music icon, Dolly Parton.

According to new Equity casting notices, the production is seeking three actors to portray Dolly at different stages of her life-- Little Dolly, Dolly, and Dolly Parton. This follows the trend of other recent Broadway bio-musicals, such as The Cher Show and MJ, in casting multiple actors to portray the show's subject.

The production recently wrapped up a nationwide open casting call for performers to fill out the title roles.

Producers are also casting the roles of Dolly's manager Sandy Gallin, longtime friend Judy Ogle, and country music legend and talk show host, Porter Wagoner. The production is also seeking an actor to double in the roles of Dolly's husband, Carl Dean, and music superstar Johnny Cash, as well as Equity performers to fill out the ensemble.

Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer at the Fisher Center, before the production comes to Broadway in 2026. Dolly: An Original Musical, will play a four-week limited engagement with preview performances beginning Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night with a final performance set for Sunday, August 17.

Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher. The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner serve as casting directors, and 101 Productions, Ltd. are general manager for the musical.