Joey McIntyre To Return To DRAG: THE MUSICAL at the Bourbon Room in March

DRAG: The Musical will have a limited revival run in LA March 15-30, in advance of its upcoming NYC debut this fall.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Joey McIntyre To Return To DRAG: THE MUSICAL at the Bourbon Room in March

Joey McInytre will return to the cast of DRAG: The Musical this March at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, reviving the role of Tom Hutchinson he originated in the stage version of the show that debuted back in 2022. Also added to the cast is international drag icon Manila Luzon who will be taking on the role of Popcorn Scampi.

DRAG: The Musical will have a limited revival run in LA March 15-30, in advance of its upcoming NYC debut this fall.

Joey McIntyre and Manila Luzon join the cast featuring Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams, Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, Nick Laughlin, Jamie Torcellini, J. Elaine Marcos and Kayden Koshelev.
    
Of returning to DRAG: The Musical, Joey McIntyre said “I think I might be this show’s biggest fan and I’m psyched to do it again with this amazing cast at my favorite new venue, The Bourbon Room. Let’s go!!”

"Theatre is the perfect place for a drag queen and I'm so excited to grace DRAG: The Musical with my beauty, wit, and humor,” said Manila Luzon. “My castmates have already made the show a success, so I'm excited to play with them. Did I mention how excited I am to grace the show with my beauty? LOL!"

DRAG: The Musical, written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck with her longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, won Best New Play Or Musical at the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards and the 2023 Queerties Award for Live Theater and tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. 

DRAG: The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, with lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, costume design by Marco Marco, scenic design by Stephen Gifford, and projection design by Aaron Rhyne.
 

Check out highlights from the 2022 run of DRAG: The Musical at the Bourbon Room:



About Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre is best known as a member of New Kids on the Block, who have sold over 80 million records and continues to sell out arenas today. His TV/Film credits include Matt in “The Fantasticks”, David E. Kelly’s “Boston Public”, “The McCarthy’s” on CBS, and Paul Feig’s “The Heat”, co-creator/writer “Return of the Mac” on POP TV, on Broadway in WICKED opposite Idina Menzel, and WAITRESS, in the original off-Broadway production of TICK, TICK, BOOM, and most recently originating the role of “Johnny” in the Broadway bound “The Wanderer”. Joey has weaved his solo music in and out of his acting career, producing 5 albums of his own including the self-penned Billboard Top Ten hit “Stay the Same”. He’s excited to be back with DRAG: The Musical!
 

About Manila Luzon

Filipino American drag queen, Manila Luzon, stands out among the hundreds of contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. With a music career spanning over a decade, she is currently signed to Republic Records Philippines. Luzon is executive producer, host and head judge of Prime Video’s hit drag reality competition “Drag Den with Manila Luzon”. She was recently awarded Best Entertainment Host at both the Asian Television Awards and the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Known for her campy twist on fashion, she’s modeled on covers of many fashion magazines, most recently featured in Vogue. If all her success isn’t enough, Manila Luzon is also currently aging backwards.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Celebrate 40 Years of THE RINK Photo
Video: Celebrate 40 Years of THE RINK

On February 9, 1984, The Rink opened at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld Theatre), where it ran for 29 previews and 204 regular performances.

2
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date

Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE COLOR PURPLE movie musical will make its streaming debut on Max next week. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film is a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience, adapted from the beloved novel and the Broadway musical.

3
Video: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Photo
Video: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month

In this video, watch as Broadway Sessions celebrates Black History Month with performances from Bre Jackson, Allison Semmes, Ezekiel Andrew, Maya Boyd, Brit West, Nkrumah Gatling, Lamont Walker II, Gabrielle Beckford, Caleb Barnett, Oyoyo Joe, Jonathan Christopher, Nick Drake.

4
Review Roundup: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM Opens at At Vineyard Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM Opens at At Vineyard Theatre

See what the critics are saying about Russian Troll Farm at Vineyard Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Sierra Boggess and Josh Grisetti to Star in INUNDATED Developmental ReadingsSierra Boggess and Josh Grisetti to Star in INUNDATED Developmental Readings
Meet Darren Criss, Rita Moreno, Jason Alexander & More Through ACLU Charitybuzz AuctionsMeet Darren Criss, Rita Moreno, Jason Alexander & More Through ACLU Charitybuzz Auctions
Photos: See Josh Radnor & More in Rehearsals for THE ALLY at The Public TheaterPhotos: See Josh Radnor & More in Rehearsals for THE ALLY at The Public Theater
THE APIARY World Premiere Extends at Second Stage TheaterTHE APIARY World Premiere Extends at Second Stage Theater

Videos

Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You