Joel Kim Booster & Shea Couleé Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Concert in LA

A one-night-only concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors will play at nightclub Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019) in Los Angeles. The concert will take place on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7pm PT and will be directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).

Reprising their roles from a 2006 Only a Stage community theatre production in Illinois, Joel Kim Booster (Loot, Fire Island) and Shea Couleé (“RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” winner, Marvel's Ironheart) will play ‘Seymour' and ‘Audrey II,' respectively.

Joel and Shea will be joined by a queer cast to be announced. Casting is by RBT Casting/Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is a benefit for The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest provider of shelter and wraparound services dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth, AFC provides services to nearly 2,200 youth annually.

Tickets to Little Shop of Horrors In Concert begin at $29 and are available now at www.bensondriveprods.com/lsoh.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is produced by Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO) in association with Carson Gleberman. Little Shop of Horrors In Concert is fiscally sponsored by Producer Hub. Graphic design by Dan Polyak.

Little Shop of Horrors is presented through special agreement with Music Theatre International (MTI).