Joe Gianono Releases New Christmas Song 'Santa Dot Com'

a song that he wrote for kids, young and old, who still believe in Santa Claus in this new computer and now pandemic era. It hits all the right notes now more than ever!

One of Joe Gianono 's favorite project's is his latest Christmas Album, "It's Christmas" that features a song for kids to write to Santa via the internet. "SANTA DOT COM"

Upper West Side Composer, Joe Gianono 's has released a new Christmas song, Santa Dot Com!

, There is also a duet version with both Kara and Laurence. The music is composed by Joe Gianono with

Mary Poppins and Billy Elliot . On the other side of the pond, SANTA DOT COM was also recorded in London by the U.K's boy soprano

SANTA DOT COM was recorded by Broadway Child Star,

Here are the youTube videos of SANTA DOTCOM!

Featuring Laurence Kilsby

This is not his only Christmas song, Joe also wrote "I Don't Want To Celebrate Christmas (Anymore)", and "It's Christmas"

Please listen here at this link: