Joe Gianono Releases New Christmas Song 'Santa Dot Com'
SANTA DOT COM was recorded by Broadway child star Kara Oates, who performed in Mary Poppins and Billy Elliot and Laurence Kilsby.
Upper West Side Composer, Joe Gianono's has released a new Christmas song, Santa Dot Com! One of Joe Gianono's favorite project's is his latest Christmas Album, "It's Christmas" that features a song for kids to write to Santa via the internet. "SANTA DOT COM", a song that he wrote for kids, young and old, who still believe in Santa Claus in this new computer and now pandemic era. It hits all the right notes now more than ever!
SANTA DOT COM was recorded by Broadway Child Star, Kara Oates, who performed in Mary Poppins and Billy Elliot . On the other side of the pond, SANTA DOT COM was also recorded in London by the U.K's boy soprano Laurence Kilsby, There is also a duet version with both Kara and Laurence. The music is composed by Joe Gianono with lyrics were written by renowned lyricist, Hal Hackady.
Here are the youTube videos of SANTA DOTCOM!
Featuring Kara Oates
Featuring Laurence Kilsby
This is not his only Christmas song, Joe also wrote "I Don't Want To Celebrate Christmas (Anymore)", and "It's Christmas"
Please listen here at this link:
He is also the composer of the musical adaptation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", performed at the York Theater in NYC, with lyrics by Hal Hackady and libretto by Tony Scully.
As an arranger/orchestrator for over 30 years in every venue, Joe has work for many of the world's finest orchestras and artists including the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Paul Taylor Dance, Company, PM Dawn, Philip Bailey, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chita Rivera, Michel Camilo, Bucky Pizzarelli and over 30 Broadway & regional musicals.
Recent and upcoming publications include Trois Jimnopedies for Flute and Guitar, TNT for Chorus and Piano and Elegy for solo Cello and String Orchestra published by Subito Music. He is an ASCAP and BMI member and is also published by ACM Records, Subito Music and Joe Gianono Music Publishing.
Mr. Gianono has recently started his own record label that is primarily dedicated to popular music. SMALL CRAFT WARNINGS, performed by Luellen Abdoo and Elaine Chelton, has been on "EXPLORING MUSIC" hosted by Bill McGlaughlin on WQXR (105.9 FM) and it's nationwide affiliates.
Recent projects include "A TROLL IN THE PARK", a piece for Solo Violin and "Incidental Music" for the White Horse Theater Company production of the play, I CAN'T IMAGINE TOMORROW by Tennessee Williams, directed by Cyndy Marion.
He is also in the process of completing a choral work titled "SPATIAL QUANTUM" for large choir, organ, 6 brass, 6, winds, 6 percussion, low strings and pre-recorded soundscape which is dedicated to the memory of the crew of the space shuttle "CHALLENGER" .
The upcoming publication of his "ELEGY for Solo Cello and String Orchestra" will be available from Subito Music Publishing.
In Nashville, where he recorded his song "SILLY GIRL" with vocalist, Brandon Maddox and the Reba McEntire band.
Joe's song, "I LIKE GREEN", is an environmental song about being "green" in urban areas, like NYC.
Joe Gianono's music can be heard as the episode theme music for "The Soup" (E! Entertainment), as well as on "Chelsea Lately" (E!), "Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers" (Disney) and "Fatal Honeymoons" (E!), etc. and feature film, "SOMEBODY MARRY ME"
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Video: HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
The cast of HAMILTON performed 'The Schuyler Sisters' on the Thanksgiving Day Parade....
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...
Video: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Someone Gets Hurt' at the Parade
The cast of MEAN GIRLS performed 'Someone Gets Hurt,' (led by Renee Rapp)!...
VIDEO: Watch This Hilarious Mashup of Trump Clips Set to 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS
Jimmy Kimmel Live did a segment on last night's episode about Trump's apprehension about leaving the White House, and set it to a tune that Broadway f...
Helen Mirren Believes that Shakespeare Should Not Be Taught in Schools
Helen Mirren has revealed that she does not believe Shakespeare should be taught in schools....
20 Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Gobble Up!
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!...