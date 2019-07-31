Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring and Silas Wyatt-Barke Join THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Further casting has been announced for the West End run of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film.

Joining the cast are Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron). They join the previously announced Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah) and Alexia Khadime (Miriam).

Further casting is to be announced.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

Performances begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official West End premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. Tickets are now available via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award-winning When You Believe. Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary. Hailed as "an outstanding artistic achievement" (Variety) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated feature films of all time.

The Academy Award-winning song When You Believe, recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey in 1998, went on to become a global hit. In 2007, Simon Cowell selected it as the winner's single for the UK's popular TV show The X-Factor, spending three weeks at the top of the UK charts.

Developmental productions of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT were presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.

For more information, visit www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com.





