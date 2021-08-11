Joe Allen Restaurant Will Officially Re-Open on August 18

Joe Allen Restaurant, the iconic haunt of the Broadway community, will open its doors once again on Wednesday, August 18. The restaurant, as required by city-wide mandate, will require proof of vaccination at the door in the form of CDC card, photo of CDC card, or Excelsior Pass for indoor dining, with some outdoor dining options also available.

The restaurant has also shared that its entire staff has been vaccinated.

The restaurant underwent a redesign last year, courtesy of Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Rockwell as part of DineIn NYC, that assures compliance with current safety protocols while also celebrating the theater community.

For more information, please visit www.joeallenrestaurant.com. To make reservations at Joe Allen, please call 212-581-6464.

Joe Allen Restaurant has been nourishing theatergoers and theater professionals for 57 years on W. 46th Street. Starting out, they catered mostly to "chorus kids with bad knees" but quickly became the place where the worlds of theater stars and theatergoers converge. In other words, Joe Allen has defined (and then redefined, and then redefined again) "the theatrical hangout." Perhaps the restaurant's biggest gift to the theatrical community was turning the terrible indignity of being associated with a failed show into an honor (albeit a dubious one) with its famous "flop wall."