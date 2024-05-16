Jocelyn Bioh and Whitney White Will Appear in Conversation at the Museum of Broadway

The event will take place at the Museum of Broadway (145 W 45th Street) at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Tony Award-nominated playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Whitney White will engage in a creative conversation moderated by Susan Kelechi Watson (“This is Us”) to discuss their groundbreaking, five-time Tony Award-nominated “Best Play,” Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Bioh, the seventh Black woman ever to be nominated in her category, and White, the fifth in the history of the American theater – both have the opportunity to be the first Black females to win their respective awards. Presented by Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, and MTC, the event will take place at the Museum of Broadway (145 W 45th Street) at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. In-person tickets can be reserved in advance online here or fans can watch via live stream on Instagram at @museumofbroadway.
“I have never felt more seen, more full, or more proud of how far we've come on Broadway than when I left the theater on opening night of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” said Susan Kelechi Watson. “To know that Jocelyn Bioh and Whitney White could be the first Black females to ever win a Tony Award for in their respective categories is a testament to the power of their endless persistence, remarkable vision and undeniable talent. New ground has been broken – and Jocelyn and Whitney have done it.”
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding made its world premiere on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 12, 2024 with an official opening night of October 3, 2024. The limited-run play closed on November 19, 2024 after two extensions. The critically acclaimed play will embark on a multi-city tour beginning this fall with planned stops at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C (September 6).; Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California (November 8), and Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago (January 14, 2025) with casting to be announced.
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home.
The Broadway cast of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding featured Brittany Adebumola as Miriam, Maechi Aharanwa as Ndidi, Rachel Christopher as Jennifer, Kalyne Coleman as Chrissy/Michelle/LaNiece, Somi Kakoma as Jaja, Lakisha May as Vanessa/Radia/Sheila, Nana Mensah as Aminata, Michael Oloyede as James/Sock Man/DVD Man/Jewelry Man, Dominique Thorne as Marie, and Zenzi Williams as Bea with understudies Victoire Charles, Abigail C. Onwunali, Onye Eme-Akwari, Morgan Scott, and Rachel Christopher.
The production featured scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, original music and sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Stefania Bulbarella, and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraserwas the dialect and voice coach, and Melanie J. Lisby was production stage manager.
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is nominated for five 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (White), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Zinn), Best Costume Design of a Play (Ayite), Best Sound Design of a Play (Ellington). Nikiya Mathis is the recipient of a special 2024 Tony Award for her Hair and Wig Designs.
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding was produced on Broadway by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director / Chris Jennings, Executive Director) and Madison Wells Live (Gigi Pritzker, Founder / Jamie Forshaw, Executive Producer) with LaChanze, and Taraji P. Henson.
Videos