Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Returns With New Single 'Porcelain'

Following the success of her candid memoir OVER THE INFLUENCE, chart-topping and multi-platinum recording artist, actress and New York Times Best Selling author Joanna “JoJo” Levesque returns with a brand-new single, “Porcelain,” via BMG. The dynamic track showcases JoJo’s resilient journey and readiness to move forward as she steps into a new iteration of her music career.

“Porcelain” echoes many of the themes covered in JoJo’s memoir, OVER THE INFLUENCE, which is out now via Hachette Books. From being raised by parents who were both battling addiction and depression to emerging victorious in a never-ending lawsuit with her record label, OVER THE INFLUENCE chronicles the steps JoJo took to rebuild. At the end of the memoir, we find JoJo stronger than ever, as she proudly proclaims on her new single. Both the book and “Porcelain” are a testament to her resilience and a celebration of her ability to overcome adversity.

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, “Too Little Too Late" and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she’s released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo's song with PJ Morton, "Say So", won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams). She is currently reprising her role as Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, developing an original piece of musical theater and gearing up to release additional music later this fall.

Photo credit: Callum Hutchinson