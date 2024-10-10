Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles to Star in WE HAD A WORLD at MTC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the initial cast and the venue for the world premiere of We Had A World, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman.

We Had A World will feature Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles, with additional casting to be announced soon.



We Had A World is MTC’s first production at NY City Center Stage (ii) since the pandemic shutdown began. The play will begin performances on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, with opening night scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, 2025.



A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

