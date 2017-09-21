Jo Lampert, Alex Esola, and More to Star in Reading Caridad Svich's FUEL

NoPassport Theatre Alliance and Press presents reading of OBIE-winner Caridad Svich's new play FUEL starring Jo Lampert (SAINT JOAN, the Public), Alex Esola (A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Broadway), Luis Vega (TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM, Atlantic Theater Company), Sofia Jean Gomez (ANGELS IN AMERICA Parts 1 and 2, Signature Theatre Company), and Charlie Pollock (TV's THE GOOD WIFE) on October 4, 2017 at the Sheen Center Studio B under Erin Ortman's direction.

FUEL is a play a darkly mythic drama about characters living on the edges of a small town in the United States. It is a tale of greed and violence and the high lonesome cry of those aching to be heard. It is the love story too of Baby and Girl. Developed at the Lark Theatre, FUEL is the second in a series of new plays by Svich -among them RED BIKE, which will be seen at the National New Play Network's National Showcase of New Plays in December 2017 - that focus on the increasing gap between the rich and poor, the troubles of a "vanishing" working class, and the power to repair the torn fabric of a divided nation.

Director Erin Ortman calls the play an "extraordinary voyage into the dark soul of this country, and the relationship between humans and nature." Svich writes that in the play we see the junk-scape of culture frame the characters' lives as they push and pull against and among themselves to claw a way out of their existences, and look at how people survive and rise up out of the cages they think hold them - by means of human connection, and yes, something close to love."

FUEL is read as a presentation of NoPassport theare alliance and press on October 4, 2017 at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture's Studio B, 18 Bleecker Street, New York City. Limited seating. Reservations at fueltheplay@gmail.com.

NoPassport Theatre Alliance and Press was founded by OBIE-Winning playwright Caridad Svich in 2003. It is an unincorporated, artist-driven, grass-roots theatre alliance & press devoted to expressions of aesthetic & cultural difference through performance, theory, action, advocacy, and publication.

Past events include AFTER ORLANDO theatre action at DR2 in New York City co-produced by Missing Bolts Productions, and international reading schemes for the plays The Way of the Water, Spark and Upon the Fragile Shore. NoPassport Press publishes the works of David Cale, David Greenspan, John Jesurun, Lenora Champagne, Deborah Brevoort, Todd London, Octavio Solis and more. www.nopassport.org

