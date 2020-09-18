Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer & Joe Mantello Join 92Y Event

The event will take place on Friday, October 2nd.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Join the stars of Netflix's The Boys in the Band-Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer, along with Tony Award-winning director Joe Mantello-for a conversation about the new film with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield.

Based on the landmark Broadway play that changed the way a generation thought about gay life, The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men who convene for a birthday party one fateful night in 1968-and emerge profoundly changed. Don't miss Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, and Mantello as they discuss adapting this classic play for the screen, why it still matters more than 50 years after it premiered, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

DETAILS:

NEW AT 92Y - AN ONLINE TALK WITH

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, AND Joe Mantello OF NETFLIX'S THE BOYS IN THE BAND

MODERATED BY ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S DAVID CANFIELD

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 7 PM ET
FREE - WATCH HERE



