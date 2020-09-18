Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer & Joe Mantello Join 92Y Event
The event will take place on Friday, October 2nd.
Join the stars of Netflix's The Boys in the Band-Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer, along with Tony Award-winning director Joe Mantello-for a conversation about the new film with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield.
Based on the landmark Broadway play that changed the way a generation thought about gay life, The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men who convene for a birthday party one fateful night in 1968-and emerge profoundly changed. Don't miss Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, and Mantello as they discuss adapting this classic play for the screen, why it still matters more than 50 years after it premiered, stories from behind the scenes, and more.
DETAILS:
NEW AT 92Y - AN ONLINE TALK WITH
Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, AND Joe Mantello OF NETFLIX'S THE BOYS IN THE BAND
MODERATED BY ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S DAVID CANFIELD
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 7 PM ET
FREE - WATCH HERE
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...
Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year....
Governor Cuomo Says 'We Are Not Yet at a Point' Where Movie Theaters, Concert Venues and More Can Reopen
In a press conference yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed the reopening of businesses in New York, including movie theaters and concer...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley and More Unite for #MeBecomesWe
Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a ...