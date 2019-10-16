Jim Parsons, Greg Berlanti Will Produce LGBTQ Series For HBO Max

Variety reports that Jim Parsons and Greg Berlanti have teamed up to produce a new four-part documentary series about LGBTQ movements for HBO Max.

The series, called "Equal," will explore the true stories of leaders and activists of the movement. Each hour-long episode will feature interviews, reenactments, and never before seen footage. The series hails from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

"We are extremely proud to partner with these groundbreaking producers on a subject this important, at a time this critical," said Mike Darnell, who is the president of unscripted and alternative television at Warner Bros. "What a perfect project to launch Warner Horizon Unscripted Television's new documentary series unit."

Harry Hay, The Daughters of Bilitis, Christine Jorgensen, and Bayard Rustin will be profiled in the series, which will also provide a detailed account of the Stonewall riots and the first Pride.

Greg Berlanti produces all of the DC comic book series on The CW. He is also responsible for "Dawson's Creek," "You," and many more.

Parsons has starred on Broadway in "An Act of God," "The Normal Heart," and "The Boys in the Band."

Read the original story on Variety.





