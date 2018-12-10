Jessie Mueller Will Star as Marian in Kennedy Center's THE MUSIC MAN

BroadwayWorld has learned Tony Award®-winning actress Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Carousel) will reunite with Beautiful director Marc Bruni (Broadway Center Stage: How to Succeed...) for the Broadway Center Stage production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mueller stars as Marian Paroo opposite the previously announced Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Harold Hill. Also joining the creative team for the Kennedy Center's latest starry concert production is choreographer Chris Bailey (Jerry Springer: The Opera, The New Yorkers at Encores!) and music director James Moore (Miss Saigon, the Kennedy Center's Follies and Ragtime).

Presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage-a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive produced by Jeffrey Finn-The Music Man will run February 6-10, 2019 in the Eisenhower Theater. Complete casting and the full creative team will be announced at a later date.

Winner of five Tony Awards® including Best Musical, this American musical favorite, with music, book, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize-despite the fact he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town are foiled when he falls for Marian, the town librarian. The classic score features such standards as "76 Trombones," "'Till There Was You," and "Trouble."

Tickets for all performances are on sale through at the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

After sell-out performances of an inaugural season that included star-studded Kennedy Center productions of Chess, In the Heights, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, the 2018­-2019 Broadway Center Stage season opened with a rapturously received production of Little Shop of Horrors and will close with the Tony Award®-winning musical The Who's Tommy.

Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man will be performed Wednesday, February 6-Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

