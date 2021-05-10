Jessie Mueller, Justin Guarani to Appear on PBS's ONE VOICE Series

The American Pops Orchestra (APO) announced today the release of a new series, entitled ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE, as part of #PBSForTheArts. Its two inaugural episodes, "Broadway" and "Sacred," will be broadcast back to back on Friday, May 28, 2021 (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

In this new series, Maestro Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra celebrate uniquely American music that has transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective culture. "Broadway" features show tunes recorded by the Rat Pack, Johnny Mathis and other chart-topping artists, as well as musical theater songs that have become anthems outside of the theater and given a broader voice to our changing society. "Sacred" includes music once only performed in church and later adapted by greats like Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash to be shared beyond the walls of the sanctuary.

"There are so many incredible songs that contribute to the extraordinary cannon of American music. Many of the songs that you will enjoy in this series began as part of some other body of work or as part of a very specific genre of music. The pieces we will share with you have transcended their original purpose, making an indelible mark on the iconic American Songbook. ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE brings these celebrated classics front and center, and with the American Pops Orchestra's commitment to present them in a fresh and new way," said Frazier.

Two additional episodes of the ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE series are planned for release later this year, including "Country" and "American Roots."

The "Broadway" episode was filmed at the historic Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures. Hosted by and starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Jessie Mueller, "Broadway" features Amber Iman (Hamilton); Luke Hawkins (tap-sensation, Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter); Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race); Sam Simahk (My Fair Lady, Carousel, The King and I, Miss Saigon); and celebrated pianists Steven Mann and Ray Wong. All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of founder and music director Maestro Luke Frazier.

The "Sacred" episode was filmed at the historic Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures. Hosted by and starring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child), "Sacred" features Justin Guarini (American Idol); Metropolitan Opera soprano Maureen McKay; Adam Hyndman (The Inheritance, Hadestown, Once on This Island, Aladdin); and 16-year-old prodigy organist Daniel Colaner. All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

Watch the trailer for the "Broadway" episode here:

Photo Credit: Elman Studio LLC - (from Left to Right) - Jessie Mueller & members of the American Pops Orchestra; Luke Frazier; Michelle Williams