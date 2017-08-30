Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks & More in Steven Spielberg's THE POST

Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY) is set to make her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's THE POST. The actress will join fellow Broadway alum Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Stark Sands, Carrie Coon, Sarah Paulson, and Tracy Letts in the project.

The film, formerly titled "The Papers," focuses on the Washington Post's decision to publish the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971. The movie is set to have a limited release on December 22 before hitting theaters nationwide on Jan. 12, 2018.

Hanks will portray the Post's editor Ben Bradlee while Streep takes on the role of publisher Katherine Graham. Mueller will play journalist Judith Martin, better known by her pen name 'Miss Manners.'

Mueller made her Broadway debut in ON A CLEAR DAY, receiving a Tony nomination for her role as Melinda Wells. She went on to star in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY and WAITRESS. As BWW recently reported, the talented actress will soon star in the upcoming Broadway revival of CAROUSEL in the role of Julie Jordan.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles