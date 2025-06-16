Jessica Vosk, Laura Benanti and More Set for 92NY LYRICS & LYRICISTS 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York has revealed the new Lyrics & Lyricists season and a slate of American Songbook concerts.

L&L – 92NY’s acclaimed American Songbook series – has celebrated and illuminated popular music through stories and music with creators and artists for more than 50 years. This season includes Paul Williams himself with the stories only the songwriter can tell, in a show directed by Christian Borle; Michael O. Mitchell celebrating Holland-Dozier-Holland, the hitmakers who put Motown on the map; Kathleen Marshall returns with the story of the Tin Pan Alley giants who paved the way for Broadway; Billy Stritch and Ann Hampton Callaway on Alan & Marilyn Bergman’s partnership in love and song; plus, one-night-only special events with Taylor Mac and Matt Ray ; and Robin Pecknold celebrating Judee Sill.

2025/26 also includes 92NY debut performances from Broadway stars Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Adrienne Warren, and the return of Jessica Vosk in a holiday concert with music from her album SLEIGH.



All Concerts In Person

New this Season - Saturday performances now at 5 pm

MOTOWN’S HEAT WAVE: The Songs of Holland-Dozier-Holland

Sat, Nov 8, 5 pm | Sun, Nov 9, 2 pm | Mon, Nov 10, 7:30 pm

The Lyrics & Lyricists 2025/26 season starts with a celebration of Holland-Dozier-Holland – the songwriting team that helped build Motown – from Broadway’s Michael O. Mitchell (Motown: The Musical ). H-D-H’s litany of hits for label superstars The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas, and others include the Number One singles “Stop in the Name of Love,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and countless others. Holland-Dozier-Holland was integral in defining the Motown sound. Discover their story. And rediscover their culture-shaping songs.

Lyrics & Lyricists Special Event AN EVENING WITH Taylor Mac & Matt Ray

Sun, Nov 16, 2025, 7 pm

Tony nominee, drag icon, and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Taylor Mac joins us with Obie Award-winning composer, pianist, and longtime collaborator Matt Ray for a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists special event. Dubbed “a shape shifter of the highest order” by The New York Times, Mac creates experimental theater work that pushes the boundaries of how we think about gender, identity, and performance – as in their epic A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. For Mac, performance and drag are about celebrating queerness, creating community, and deepening our humanity.

THE LOVERS, THE DREAMERS & ME: The Songs of Paul Williams

Sat, Dec 6, 5 pm | Sun, Dec 7, 2 pm | Mon, Dec 8, 7:30 pm

“We’ve Only Just Begun,” “You and Me Against the World,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “I Won’t Last a Day Without You” – just some of the indelible hits that dominated the pop charts in the 1970s and remain unforgettable – all written by Paul Williams.

In a show at the very essence of Lyrics & Lyricists, the Oscar- and multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter joins us for a one-of-a-kind celebration of his music, and the stories only he can tell. Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Some Like It Hot) leads the creative team as director and co-writes with Williams and Broadway’s Skye Mattox. Williams’ songs have been recorded by music icons including Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross, and countless others.

STARDUST: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway

Sat, Feb 28, 5 pm | Sun, Mar 1, 2 pm | Mon, Mar 2, 7:30 pm

Triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall – beloved for her work on shows including Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more – leads a starry new show celebrating the songs and era that paved the way for Broadway. The Tin Pan Alley songbook was written by soon-to-be-giants including Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, George M. Cohan, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, and many more, and is filled with gems including “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “It Had to Be You” “Pennies from Heaven,” and scores of others, including “Stardust – dubbed “The Song of the Century,” and the most recorded of all time.

Lyrics & Lyricists Special Event ROBIN PECKNOLD CELEBRATES JUDEE SILL

Wed, Apr 29, 7:30 pm

Indie-folk band Fleet Foxes lead singer Robin Pecknold is dedicated to furthering the legacy of his musical heroes. Joni Mitchell is one of them. The brilliant, long-forgotten Judee Sill is another. Pecknold joins us for an intimate solo concert of her music. Judee Sill was the first artist music industry icon David Geffen signed to his Asylum label in 1971. She would soon be joined by Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, Jackson Browne, and others who would go on to become legends. Sill landed on the cover of Rolling Stone and earned critical acclaim, but never saw commercial success and died of a drug overdose in 1979. Half a century later, the documentary Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill has captured her extraordinary music and tragic, troubled life, and Pecknold is part of a new generation of artists rediscovering the wholly original music Sill herself described as “occult-holy-Western-Baroque gospel.”

EVERY KIND OF LIGHT: The Love and Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman

Sat, Jun 6, 5 pm | Sun, Jun 7, 2 pm | Mon, Jun 8, 7:30 pm

“The Way We Were,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” – the songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman are an indelible part of the American Songbook – made unforgettable by music superstars from Barbra Streisand to Frank Sinatra to Ray Charles to Sting. Lyrics & Lyricists favorites Billy Stritch and Ann Hampton Callaway lead this all-new show celebrating the enduring genius of one of the greatest lyric writing teams of all time.

AMERICAN SONGBOOK CONCERTS

All Concerts In Person

Jessica Vosk: SLEIGH

Sun, Dec 21, 2 pm

NYC’s holiday lights gain a megawatt bulb this season, when Broadway sensation Jessica Vosk joins us with music from her sparkling album, SLEIGH. Vosk has stolen hearts on Broadway and in concert and earned raves for her performance in our 2023 Lyrics & Lyricists production “California Dreamin.’” She brings her warmth, wit, and wicked talent back to our stage with a swinging 10-piece band for this concert of holiday treats and mashups. Hear Vosk’s unique takes on “Winter Wonderland,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “The Twelve Gays of Christmas,” a Channukah song or two, and more – all of it radiating her unique brand of joy.

AN EVENING WITH Laura Benanti

Thu, Jan 29, 7:30 pm

The sublimely talented Tony Award winner Laura Benanti steals hearts with every role she plays: On Broadway, as Maria in The Sound of Music, opposite Antonio Banderas in Nine, as Louisa in Gypsy, and in other hits from Into the Woods to My Fair Lady to She Loves Me. On television, with her roles in Younger, The Gilded Age, and more. And on late night television, channeling Melania Trump in the hilarious brilliant recurring role on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that introduced her to millions. Benanti joins us for a one-night-only concert of musical theater and personal favorites – experience her soaring soprano, razor sharp wit and, just possibly, a scoop of “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

AN EVENING WITH Brian Stokes Mitchell

Thu, Mar 19, 7:30 pm

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been enchanting audiences with his magnificent baritone and magnetic charm for more than 40 years. “Stokes” has dazzled on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate; Man of La Mancha; Ragtime; and more, on screen in Glee, tick, tick … BOOM!!; The Gilded Age; and many others, and in concert, on the stages of the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and more. He performs music from a personal songbook spanning Broadway, jazz, and more in this one-night-only solo concert.

AN EVENING WITH Adrienne Warren

Mon, Jun 1, 7:30 pm

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren’s electrifying portrayal of “The Queen of Rock & Roll” in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical was hailed by The New York Times as “star-making,” and left critics reaching for superlatives. Warren is currently lighting up Broadway again, starring opposite Nick Jonas in the Broadway hit The Last Five Years. Catch her in an up-close-and-personal show, as she brings her powerhouse talent to a one-night-only evening of music across pop, Broadway, and jazz.

In his second year as Executive Director of Tisch Music, Nicholas Russotto has created an exciting season including three world and 10 New York premieres, as well as returning Tisch Music favorites, expanding the scope of offered programming. This season builds exponentially on the organization’s rich history of presenting the best and most innovative musicians performing across a wide range of genres, advancing and expanding each genre through commissions and multi-disciplinary collaborations.

Highlights of the 2025/26 Tisch Music Season include:

Premieres of new works by composer/performer Jlin and pianist/singer Gabriel Kahane

21 92NY concert debuts, including acclaimed mandolinist and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile and Grammy winners Jessie Montgomery and Roomful of Teeth

Guitarist Sharon Isbin performs John Duarte’s Joan Baez Suite

Presentations from the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music and revolutionary collaborative classical group Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Sigourney Weaver and Pacifica Quartet offer two world-premiere commissions honoring two visionaries: champion of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and environmental trailblazer Rachel Carson.

Presentations from Pulitzer Prize-winner and NEA Jazz Master Henry Threadgill in a trio with Vijay Iyer and Dafnis Prieto; and ten-time Grammy Award winner Arturo Sandoval

