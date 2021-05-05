Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jessica Vosk, Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey Join Together for FIRST TIME IN FOREVER

The performers will recount first time stories of love, heartbreak, embarrassment, and success as they navigate their thirties.

May. 5, 2021  

Broadway actors Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked, Next to Normal), and Taylor Frey (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) will come together for a benefit concert titled First Time in Forever.

The performers will recount first time stories of love, heartbreak, embarrassment, and success as they navigate their thirties, beating the odds and overcoming challenges.

It's a concert about bravery, about progress, about blurring lines between business and Broadway. It's a show celebrating different paths in life, and how behind every success story there's a very vulnerable first timer.

100% of proceeds go to benefit the Forming Families Foundation and The Center, Las Vegas. Learn more at thespacelv.com.


