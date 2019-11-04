Jessica Chastain Joins LOSING CLEMENTINE

Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain has joined upcoming dramedy "Losing Clementine." Chastain plays a troubled artist.

Lucía Puenzo will direct the film. Ann Cherkis will adapt the script from Ashley Ream's book of the same name.

In the film, world-renowned and sharp-tongued artist Clementine Pritchard has decided she's done. After flushing away her meds, she gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends. While checking off her bucket list she uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.

See Chastain's Broadway bio below:

Training: The Juilliard School, BFA. Theatre: The Heriess (Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Williamstown), Rodney's Wife (Playwrights Horizons), Salome (L.A. Wadsworth Theatre), Othello (Vienna, Germany, The Public Theater). Film: The Help (Oscar®, Golden Globe®, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Critics' Choice nominations), Tree of Life, Take Shelter, The Debt, Coriolanus, Lawless, Texas Killing Fields, Madagascar 3, Wilde Salome, Jolene. Upcoming: Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty (December 2012), Mama (January 2013), The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. Chastain won more than 30 film critics' awards for her work in 2011.

Read the original story on Deadline.





