Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Kind, & More Confirmed as MID-CENTURY MODERN Guest Stars

Ahead of its streaming debut next month, Hulu has confirmed several guest stars who are set to appear in the sitcom Mid-Century Modern starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer. Broadway alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Kind, and Judd Hirsch will appear in the show as will Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, and Zane Phillips. All ten episodes drop March 28 on Hulu.

The series follows three best friends - gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Mid-Century Modern stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. The series is from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Lane and Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Take Me Out for which he won a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in Modern Family and also hosts the popular podcast Dinner's on Me. His next stage role will be Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are at The National Theatre.

Richard Kind has appeared in numerous Broadway productions over the years, including Funny Girl, The Producers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Big Knife (for which he won a Tony Award), and Kiss Me, Kate. He is also known as the voice of Bing Bong in Inside Out.

Throughout his career, Judd Hirsch has appeared in numerous projects on both the screen and the stage, including Conversations with My Father and I'm Not Rappaport, both of which won him Tony Awards. Other stage credits include Knock Knock, Talley's Folly, Chapter Two, and Art.