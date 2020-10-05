Jerry Mitchell, Baayork Lee, Joe Iconis, Kirsten Childs and More Will Headline New York Theatre Barn's Round Table Event

A Seat at the Table: A Panel on Inclusivity in the Theatre will take place on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel on Inclusivity in the Theatre on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 7PM EDT. The live virtual round table presentation will serve as a benefit for the non-profit organization that has served as a home for original musicals since 2007.

Through a robust conversation, moderated by New York Theatre Barn's own Héctor Flores, Jr. (President of Theatre Barn Records, a new imprint of Broadway Records), acclaimed leaders of the American Theatre will discuss the obstacles and opportunities that the theatre community is currently facing. Together, they will take up space to collectively investigate, inspire, and ignite the future of the performing arts. New York Theatre Barn is committed to creating a safe space to have uncomfortable conversations comfortably, and believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre.

Joining Flores at the table will be industry leaders Kirsten Childs (Obie Award-winning writer), Ken Davenport (Tony Award-winning Broadway producer), Joe Iconis (Tony Award nominated Musical Theatre writer), Baayork Lee (Tony Award-winning performer/director/choreographer), Jerry Mitchell (Two-time Tony Award-winning director/choreographer), Daniel J. Watts (Veteran Broadway performer), and Stephanie Ybarra (Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage).

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite. Tickets for the benefit will be Pay-What-You-Can with a minimum suggested donation of $5-$50. $100 ticket donors will receive a live acknowledgment from a panelist of their choosing. $150 ticket donors will have access to post-event VIP virtual cocktail rooms with the panelists. Lastly, $250+ donors will have a pre-recorded video question read and answered by the panelists during the event.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You