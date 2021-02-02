Jeremy O. Harris Talks SLAVE PLAY on THE DAILY SHOW

"Slave Play" playwright Jeremy O. Harris appeared on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" last night to talk about his Tony Award-nominated play, the ways he's trying to keep theatre alive, and what he's been up to in the pandemic.

He and Trevor Noah also talk about their fashion game, and Noah shares his personal experience of seeing "Slave Play" on Broadway.

Watch the full episode of "The Daily Show" here.

Jeremy O. Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His play Slave Play, which closed on Broadway last year, was nominated for a record-breaking twelve Tony Awards.

Slave Play was a New York Times Critic's Pick, winner of the 2018 Kennedy Center Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, and The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences. His other plays include: Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of the Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.