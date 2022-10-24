Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jennifer Simard Will Host Tonight's Dramatists Guild Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala

The event takes place tonight at Ziegfeld Ballroom. 

Oct. 24, 2022  

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced Jennifer Simard will host the organization's 60th Anniversary Gala tonight at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The evening will take a look back, at the organization's six decades of supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater, through performances by Tony Award-winning writers and performers, including Kate Baldwin (BIG FISH), Heather Christian (ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS), Damon Daunno (OKLAHOMA!), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lisa Kron, Andrew Lippa, Todd London, Samantha Massell (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Madeline Myers, Zeniba Now, Clint Ramos, Stephen Schwartz, Max Vernon, and Kara Young (THE COST OF LIVING, CLYDE'S).

A special tribute to the life and legacy of DGF Board Member and award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim will be performed by his longtime friend and artistic collaborator, Bernadette Peters.

As previously announced, the evening will honor Fashion Designer Jeffrey Banks, DGF Board Member Barbara Olcott and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel.

Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting www.dgf.org/gala or calling (212) 391-8384, ext. 3.

DGF's 60th Anniversary Gala is presented by Creative Partners Productions. Production design is generously provided by the team at Rockwell Group. This year's honoree gift was created and designed by Blackwing.




