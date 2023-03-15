Jennifer Simard & Adam Godley To Join ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on Broadway

Additional cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. The Broadway production will star two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, and two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu's "The Great") as The Narrator. They join previously announced stars Briga Heelan ("Great News", "Ground Floor") as Cinderella, Justin Guarini ("American Idol", Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White.

Helmed by internationally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the musical begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022, and was praised as "ingenious, and improbably funny" (Washingtonian). The musical was described as "an evening of buoyant delight" by The Washington Post critic Peter Marks, who also wrote in a feature on the production, "Once Upon A One More Time is one of the most ambitious new musicals in a theater world awakening to a creative new day - a most unlikely cultural mash-up, reframing a bevy of storybook characters in an enlightened, modern context." NPR said the show, "combines fairytales, Betty Friedan and Britney Spears in a large-scale, Broadway way, resulting in clever, uproarious fun. Who couldn't use a little more fun these days?" DC Metro Theater Arts raved the show is, "inspiring! A full-fledged, Grade A, gold star success... and exactly the party we need right now. It is as thought-provoking as it is toe-tapping, as clever as it is hilarious, as bold as it is shiny. I predict it will be an intergenerational smash."

Once Upon A One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) that flips the script on your favorite fairytale icons. Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when-oh baby, baby! -a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. The arrival of this new tome spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss! The ultimate revisionist fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "stronger than yesterday," Once Upon a One More Time weaves the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic" - into a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about taking happily ever after into your own hands.

Joining the Madrids and Hartmere on the musical's creative team are five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine, Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE") as Creative Consultant, Tony Award-nominated Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Hangmen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Costume Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Beetlejuice), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (KPOP, On Your Feet!), Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies) and Drama Desk nominated Wig Designer Nikiya Mathis (Death of a Salesman, Chicken & Biscuits). Casting is by Hardt Casting (West Side Story).

Additional cast will be announced at a later date. Once Upon a One More Time was originally developed and produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington D.C. (Simon Godwin, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director).

BIOGRAPHIES

JENNIFER SIMARD

(Stepmother) is a two-time Tony Award, five-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include Company (Sarah, Tony nomination); Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and Sisters. Television credits include "Girls5Eva," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger." Jennifer can be seen playing the role of 'Patsy' in Ray Romano's upcoming feature film directorial debut dramedy, Somewhere in Queens.

ADAM GODLEY

(The Narrator) is a two-time Tony Award and four-time Olivier Award nominee. His Broadway & West End credits include: The Lehman Trilogy (Tony & Olivier Nominations), Anything Goes (Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award nominations), Mouth to Mouth (Olivier nomination), Mr. Kolpert, The Critic, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Rivals, The Front Page, Cabaret, A Going Concern, June Moon, Private Lives (Broadway, West End), Rain Man (Olivier nomination), The Revengers' Comedies. He has starred in multiple productions for the National Theatre including The Lehman Trilogy (also Park Avenue Armory, West End, Broadway), From Morning to Midnight, Paul, Two Thousand Years, The Pillowman and Cleo, Camping, Emmanuelle and Dick (Olivier Award nomination). His television credits include Hulu's "The Great," Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," "Lodge 49," "The Blacklist," "Powers," "Homeland," "Manhattan," "Fallet," "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men," "Suits," "The Good Wife," "A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories," "Suburgatory," "Spies of Warsaw," "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles," "Dollhouse," "Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial." His film credits include The Theory of Everything, The BFG, Battleship, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Love Actually, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Son of Rambow, Thunderpants, Nanny McPhee, And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen..., Around the World in 80 Days.