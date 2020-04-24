Jennifer Robin Arnold, Costume Dresser for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Has Passed Away at 67
The Washington Post has reported that Jennifer Robin Arnold, longtime costume dresser for Phantom of the Opera, has passed away from COVID-19.
Read the full story HERE.
Jennifer Robin Arnold had been the costume dresser for Phantom of the Opera for more than 30 years.
Due to a lung condition, Arnold was especially susceptible to complications from the coronavirus. Days after Broadway shut down in March, Arnold developed a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus.
She sent text to loved ones stating: "Going to be intubated and unconscious for a few days,"
Arnold never woke and weeks later, she passed away from the virus.
Actress Kelly Jeanne Grant shared: "She so respected those who could really light up the world with their art...She was just a one-of-a-kind original. They made this lady and they broke the mold. There was nobody like Jen."
