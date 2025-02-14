Jennifer Damiano Returns To Joe's Pub In March With Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominated actress and singer Jennifer Damiano from Broadway's Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and American Psycho is sharing her new, original music for the first time. The show will take place on Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at 7:00PM.

Damiano returns to Joe's Pub for the first time since her sold-out concert residency in the summer of 2017, alongside her music director Benjamin Rauhala. Her upcoming EP was produced by Van Hughes, and is an honest, cunning, and uniquely relatable retelling of her coming up in show business, everything it's cost, everything she's gained, and the woman she is proud to have become. “I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane” reflects Jenn's love of alternative music, and shines a light on a part of her we haven't yet seen.

Jenn will be singing songs from her debut EP “I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane”, which will be released later this spring. The show will also feature covers of songs by musicians who have help shaped her as an artist and songwriter – from Fiona Apple to The Beatles to Radiohead. Some musical theatre may also make the cut. We'll see!

Tickets are priced at $36, with a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person, and are available at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2025/j/jennifer-damiano/