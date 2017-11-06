Jenna Ushkowitz, Alex Finke, and More Join 'Nicholas Conners: From Wisconsin With Love'

THE GREEN ROOM, Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club, presents Nicholas Connors: From Wisconsin With Love on Monday, November 13th.

Joined by some of Broadway's best, new musical theatre composer/lyricist Nicholas Connors will make his New York concert debut with an evening of songs and stories at the The Green Room 42 on Monday, November 13th.

Joining the previously announced Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo (In The Heights, Hamilton), Kyle Barisich (Phantom of the Opera), and Kaley Ann Voorhees (Prince of Broadway, Phantom of the Opera), the 7:00pm concert will feature Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee, Waitress), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Sweeney Todd) Peter Ermides (Wicked), Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening), Charissa Hogeland (Kinky Boots, Heathers), Jordan Barrow (Souszatka, The Tempest), Emma Degerstedt (Legally Blonde), Sam Leicht, Zanny Laird (The Spongebob Movie), Alexis Floyd, and De'Onte Goodman.

The evening will directed by Hunter Bird and produced by Ashlee Latimer.

There is a $15-$30 cover charge and no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10218617.

MORE ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's Day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearly), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike. Daniel Dunlow currently serves as Director of Programming and Founding Artistic Director. www.thegreenroom42.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





