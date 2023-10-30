Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child!

Colella and Mullen announced her engagement in June 2022 and were wed late last year. The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary. 

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 4 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

BroadwayWorld is sending congratulations to Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella and her wife Mo Mullen on the announcement of their first child!

The Come From Away star posted the news to her social media including a sweet photo of the pair bonding over their bump. Check out the announcement below!

Colella and Mullen announced their engagement in June 2022 and were wed late last year. The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary. 

Jenn Colella just ended a sold-out run in Suffs as Carrie Chapman Catt at The Public Theatre, for which she garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Jenn starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. Jenn won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and stars in the live capture film of Come From Away on Apple Plus, streaming now. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jenn Colella (@jenncolella)



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

Get a first look at new footage of the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country!

2
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Only three more weeks to see the strictly limited engagement of THE SHARK IS BROKEN, the laugh-out-loud comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway.

3
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of Walk Like A Woman Photo
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'

Watch Here Lies Love cast members Sarah Kay and Nathan Angelo perform an unplugged version of 'Walk Like A Woman' below!

4
Video: Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Opposite Attraction Unplugged Photo
Video: Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged

Watch Here Lies Love Broadway cast members Sarah Kay, Nathan Angelo, and Angelo Soriano perform an unplugged version of 'Opposite Attraction'!

More Hot Stories For You

THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on BroadwayTHE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway
JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway RunJAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway Run
Ato Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayAto Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric TheatreHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric Theatre

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You