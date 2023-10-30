Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child!

BroadwayWorld is sending congratulations to Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella and her wife Mo Mullen on the announcement of their first child!

The Come From Away star posted the news to her social media including a sweet photo of the pair bonding over their bump. Check out the announcement below!

Colella and Mullen announced their engagement in June 2022 and were wed late last year. The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary.

Jenn Colella just ended a sold-out run in Suffs as Carrie Chapman Catt at The Public Theatre, for which she garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Jenn starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. Jenn won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and stars in the live capture film of Come From Away on Apple Plus, streaming now. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.