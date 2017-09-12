Jenn Colella, Drew Gehling, and More will Rock Out in BROADWAY SINGS THE BEATLES this December
The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will continue on December 4th at 7:30pm, honoring the foremost and most influential act of the rock era with Broadway Sings The Beatles. The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of this groundbreaking band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.
The concert will feature the talents of Tony Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Steel Burkhardt (Aladdin), Dawn Cantwell (Wicked), Patrice Covington (The Color Purple), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Brittney Johnson (Sunset Boulevard), Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville), Corey Mach (Godspell), Jelani Remy (The Lion King), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Antoine L. Smith (Miss Saigon), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town), with more to be announced at a later date.
The concert will pay tribute to this legendary rock band and their greatest songs, including "Let it Be", "Yesterday, "Hey Jude", "Blackbird", and "Come Together". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.
The Beatles are widely regarded as the most influential band of the rock era. They have received ten Grammy Awards and an Academy Award. They are also the best-selling band in history, with sales over 600 million records worldwide. In 2008, they topped Billboard magazine's list of the all-time most successful "Hot 100" artists; they also hold the record for the most number-one hits on the Hot 100 chart.
Broadway Sings The Beatles, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Invisible Thread, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this iconic band. Previous artists honored in the series include Adele, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Sara Bareilles, and Whitney Houston.
Tickets go on sale to the general public September 15 at 10am. Tickets, priced $30-$65 (plus applicable fees), will be available via Ticketfly.com and by calling 877-987-6487. The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture is located at 2 West 64th Street @ Central Park West. Showtime: 7:30pm. All performers are subject to change.