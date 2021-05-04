Jelani Remy, Telly Leung and More to Take Part in SingforHopeGrams

With Mother's Day just days away, Sing for Hope is offering a unique and fun lineup of personalized singing greetings performed by Broadway and opera stars that are the perfect gift for mom!

SingforHopeGrams bring joy and connection through the power of music while also providing employment for artists from Broadway, opera and more as the world stages continue to remain dark amid the ongoing pandemic. 100% of the proceeds go to the working artists.

Here's how SingforHopeGrams work: you tell us the occasion, their preferred style of music, and include a special message for the recipient. A professional Sing for Hope Artist will customize your greeting with an ideal musical selection.They'll personally call via phone or video call and perform the song live for your guest.

The participants include Broadway stars:

For more information about the Grams, visit SingforHope.org/grams.