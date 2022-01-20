Jelani Alladin Joins Disney+ BEAUTY & THE BEAST Prequel Series

Jelani Alladin has joined the cast of the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST prequel series on Disney+.

Deadline reports that Alladin will play a series regular in the new eight-episode series. He joins the previously announced Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise their roles as Gaston and Lefou from the 2017 live-action film. Fra Free and Briana Middleton are also attached to appear in the new series.

Academy Award-winner Alan Menken and Glenn Slater will write new songs for the currently untitled series. The Tony-nominated director of "Eclipsed," Liesl Tommy, will direct the pilot.

Set in the iconic kingdom of "Beauty and the Beast" years before the Beast and Belle's epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure.

While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Alladin made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Kristoff in Disney's Frozen. He also played the title role in the 2019 Public Works Shakespeare in the Park Production of Hercules. His off-Broadway credits include Sweetee (Signature Theatre)a and Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (York Theatre).