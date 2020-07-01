Jeffrey Wright, David Zayas, and More Lead Live Reading of THE BOOK OF JOB

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jeffrey Wright stars as Job in a live reading of The Book of Job today at 4pm EST.

The Book of Job Project presents dramatic readings by acclaimed actors of The Book of Job as a catalyst for powerful, guided conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon individuals, families, and communities.The Book of Job is an ancient Hebrew poem that timelessly explores how humans behave when faced with disaster, pestilence and injustice.

This special event is a collaboration with Exodus Transitional Community aimed at engaging a socially distanced audience of adults and youth affected by the justice system. We are proud to open this innovative program to the public, to bear witness to the insights of the Exodus Transitional Community.

The stream features performances by Jeffrey Wright, Frankie Faison, Kimberly Hebert, David Strathairn, David Zayas, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Translated by Stephen Mitchell. Directed, adapted, facilitated by Bryan Doerries. Co-facilitated by Dominic Dupont.

Sign up to attend here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-of-job-project-at-exodus-tickets-108627180822

The event Zoom link will be distributed and available to registered attendees. All of Theater of War Productions' events follow the same format:

The actors will read the play.

Four community panelists will kick off the discussion with their gut responses to what resonated with them across time

Discussion will be opened to the audience, facilitated by Bryan Doerries. During the discussion, please raise your hand using the button at the bottom center of the screen. If called upon, you will be promoted to speak and you will be visible and heard by the entire audience for the duration of your comments. If you would prefer not to be seen, please disable your video when entering the event.

To experience this event, download Zoom to your laptop or mobile device at https://zoom.us/download.

Learn more about the event at https://theaterofwar.com/schedule/book-of-job-project-at-exodus.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You