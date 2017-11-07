Jeff Kready, Lora Lee Gayer, Jason Gotay and More Set for 'TWO'S COMPANY' Concert in Brooklyn

On Stage at Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter located at Brooklyn's Kingsborough Community College will present its 2017-2018 season, featuring world class artists from around the globe. On Stage at Kingsborough brings top notch performing arts to Southern Brooklyn with an eclectic roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming. The full season runs through May 19, 2018.

On November 18, "Two's Company: Broadway's Great Duets," a Merkin Concert Hall Broadway Close Up Presentation, will come to On Stage at Kingsborough. "Two's Company" is an homage to the duet; the Broadway song that allows a show's stars to interact; to fight, flirt, and fall in love. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim to Leonard Bernstein, Two's Company, will celebrate great duets from hit Broadway shows such as The Book of Mormon, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and more.

Host Sean Hartley will be joined by a cast of Broadway's best belters, all ready to prove that two voices are better than one!

Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Tony Nominee, Ragtime), with musical direction by Georgia Stitt, the cast of Broadway performers includes:

- John Herrera (Tony Nominee, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Evita)

- Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Billy Elliot The Musical, Sunday In The Park With George, Les Miserables and Co-Star of TV's Boardwalk Empire)

- Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn The New Irving Berlin Musical, Dr. Zhivago, Follies)

- Jason Gotay (Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark, Bring It On: The Musical)

- Farah Alvin (Grease!, Saturday Night Fever, The Look of Love: The Music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Nine)

- Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis)

- Sally Wilfert (Assassins)

- And award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli

"On Stage at Kingsborough brings high caliber performances by international artists who are masters of their form, to the southernmost tip of Brooklyn. We are a destination for all New Yorkers passionate about the arts, while additionally providing area residents with access to great programs right in their backyard. We are proud to offer something for all ages and tastes. This year we have everything from Argentinean tango to Russian ballet to the best in American jazz and great Broadway stars," said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage at Kingsborough.

The concert is set for Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 8:00 PM. Tickets: $32 - $37. To purchase tickets, click here. the On Stage at Kingsborough box office is located at Kingsborough Community College, 2001 Oriental Boulevard (cross street: Oxford), Brooklyn, NY. Box Office Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call (718) 368-5596 or go online at www.OnStageAtKingsborough.org for more information.

On Stage at Kingsborough (OSK) brings artistically and culturally diverse, multi-disciplinary performances from masters of the form to the varied communities within and surrounding Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn. We strive to create an environment where the arts are an accessible and integral part of life, and the Arts Center is a community gathering place for interaction and inspiration. We present world class dance, cabaret, theatre, music, and family performances in the Leon M. Goldstein Performing Arts Center and Kingsborough Community College's Lighthouse from October to May, and our Hot Summer Nights! free outdoor concert series at Kingsborough Community College's bandshell every July. Our school-time shows welcome classes from local public and private schools, a majority of which serves economically-disadvantaged or special needs populations. The 2017-2018 season reflects our commitment to present world-class artists in exclusive Brooklyn engagements.

