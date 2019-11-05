Jeff Goldblum to Voice the Lead in Musical Animation THEY SHOT THE PIANO PLAYER

Jeff Goldblum is set to voice the lead in They Shot The Piano Player, a musical animation from Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, according to Deadline.

Goldblum will voice a New York music journalist on a quest to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of young Brazilian piano virtuoso Tenorio JR.

The movie is an origin story of the world-renowned Latino musical movement Bossa Nova and it will capture a fleeting time of creative freedom in Latin American history in the 1960s and 70s, before parts of the continent were engulfed by oppressive regimes.

They Shot The Piano Player will include music from João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Vinicius de Moraes, and Paulo Moura.

Trueba and illustrator Mariscal worked together on their Oscar-nominated animation Chico & Rita, about a romance between a piano player and a beautiful singer.

Born on October 22, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jeff Goldblum studied acting with Sanford Meisner in New York before embarking on a big-screen career. He has starred in several dozen films, with prominent roles in works like The Fly, Jurassic Park, Independence Dayand Morning Glory. Goldblum is also a noted actor of stage and television, having been part of the cast of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His more recent big-budget film work includes 2017's Thor: Ragnorak and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Goldblum, who has been playing the piano since he was a child, has performed with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at venues in Los Angeles and New York City over the past few decades. When he's not filming, the actor hosts a weekly jazz variety show at LA's Rockwell Table and Stage. Frequented by locals and A-listers alike, the show melds Goldblum's love of jazz with his passion and skills at improvised comedy.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra released their first album in November 2018, which quickly became the number one selling jazz album on the Billboard charts. The band will play hits from the album, such as Straighten Up and Fly Right, Nostalgia in Times Square,Cantaloupe Island and more.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles