Jean Smart Wins Fourth Emmy Award for Role as Deborah Vance in HACKS

Jean Smart, recently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, has won an Emmy Award for her performance as Deborah Vance in Season 4 of HBO's Hacks. This marks her fourth win for the series.

Earlier this year, she returned to Broadway in Call Me Izzy, the one-woman show by Jamie Wax. The production officially opened on June 12 and ran for a limited engagement through August 24. Her previous Broadway credits included Piaf and The Man Who Came to Dinner, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

Smart previously made history with her 2021 Emmy award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, joining Betty White as the only other actor to complete the comedy trifecta of having an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting, and guest categories. That win, along with several others for “Hacks”, earned her admittance to an elite group of actors who have swept all five major TV awards in a single television season — Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Television Critics Association.

Some of her other notable film credits include The Accountant, Garden State, Sweet Home Alabama, A Simple Favor, Guinevere, The Kid, Hope Springs, I Heart Huckabees, Flashpoint, Bringing Down the House, and Youth in Revolt. Her television credits include "Legion," "Dirty John," "24," "Samantha, Who?," "Style and Substance," "High Society," "Designing Women," "The District," "Harry’s Law," as well as a two-time Emmy-winning guest appearance on "Frasier."



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas