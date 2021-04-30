Jazzmobile Celebrates International Jazz Day With Virtual Presentation Of Keep The Music Playing

Jazzmobile's community concert "Keep The Music Playing" is back with nearly 60 stellar Jazz musicians who are donating their performance to support Jazzmobile, and its performance & education programs!

This year they are virtual but once again, only on the "Jazzmobile stage" will you find this all-star line-up. The concerts opening and closing speak to the racial injustices of 1964 and today, respectively.

This evening, Jazzmobile is also launching its newest program "DINE-IN," to support local eateries. We are encouraging our audiences to have a meal delivered before show time or, now that restaurants are opening, go to one of our participating restaurants in Harlem or one of their favorite local restaurants with their viewing device and ear buds to enjoy the show while they dine-in at their favorite eatery. For more information: www.jazzmobile.org

The Music, as always will be stellar! There will be 8 groups recorded just for KTMP and several special segments including a 100th Birthday tribute to 4 Jazz Luminaries, and an "In Memoriam," in honor of many of those we lost from our jazz community 2020-2021.

This year's lineup, once again, surpasses all other one-night Jazz concerts! Executive Producer, Robin Bell-Stevens, is presenting an impressive group of masters, jazz greats, and emerging jazz artists; and Co-Producer Voza Rivers, Founder and CEO of New Heritage Theatre Group is presenting a musical tribute to South Africa's legendary jazz artist, trumpeter, Hugh Masekela. All together there will be over three hours of incredible music.

The All-Star line-up includes Nat Adderley, Jr. Piano; T.K. Blue, Sax, Andrea Brachfeld, Flute, Ted Chubb Trumpet, Marion Cowings, Vocals, Bruce Edwards, Guitar, Giveton Gelin,Trumpet, David F. Gibson, Drums, Darrell Green,Drums, Roland Guerrero, Percussion, Ralph Hamperian, Bass, Dishan Harper, Bass, Winard Harper, Drums, Allan Harris, Vocals, Craig Harris,Trombone, Lafayette Harris, Piano, Patience Higgins, Sax, Vy Higginsen's , "Sing Harlem" Choir, Jay Hoggard, Vibes , Bertha Hope, Piano, Jerome Jennings, Drums, Sipho Kunene & Woza Masekela, in Honor of Hugh Masekela, A.C. Lincoln, Tap, Danny Mixon, Piano, Antoinette Montague, Vocals,Lucianna Padmore, Drums, Jeremy Pelt, Trumpet, Lonnie Plaxico, Bass, Michael Rorby, Trombone, Bobby Sanabria, Drums, Bill Saxton, Sax, Cynthia Scott, Vocals, Charlie Sigler, Guitar, Darnell "Jay" Starkes, Bass, Anthony Ware, Sax, Lynette Washington, Vocals, Alyson Williams, Vocals, Eli Yamin, Piano, James Zollar, Trumpet.

When Jazzmobile founders Dr. Billy Taylor and Daphne Arnstein created Jazzmobile with Jazz Master Jimmy Heath, in 1964, they knew it was the right time for the community and the music to bring high-quality free concerts and education programs to the residents of Harlem.

With the talents and skills of jazz greats, innovative and cutting edge Jazz programs were established. Over the years Jazzmobile expanded beyond New York City, and when funding allowed traveled across the country and to cities in other nations.

Jazzmobile's mission is to present, preserve, promote, and propagate Jazz - "America's classical music." Jazzmobile pioneered the concept of Jazz lecture-demonstrations and mobile Jazz performances, and continues to serve as a model for other Jazz music presentation-focused organizations around the country.

Jazzmobile reaches approximately 50,000 people in New York City each year, consisting of multi-ethnic audiences of all ages and socio-economic levels, including the disabled. To reach the largest possible audience, all of Jazzmobile's programming is presented at no or low cost to participants.

Other outreach includes instructional workshops and panels and symposia that provide a historical framework for Jazz and its significance to American culture. Today, Jazzmobile's premier free out-of doors series,

"SUMMERFEST," is still the longest continuously running Jazz concert program in the city and will celebrate its 57th Anniversary this year. It is also the oldest organization of its kind in the world. For more information, visit www.jazzmobile.org.