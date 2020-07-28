Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces Live Virtual WeBop Classes Throughout August 2020

Jazz at Lincoln Center has announced WeBop, the award-winning early-childhood jazz education program for little ones ages eight-months to five-years old and their parents or caregivers, will be available as live virtual classes throughout August. The new WeBop digital classroom enables children and parents or caregivers to participate in the program from any location in the world.

For registration, class descriptions, faculty information, and more, visit jazz.org/Webop

Over the course of four weeks, children and caregivers will shuffle along with Kansas City Swing, play hot Latin jazz rhythms, dance in a New Orleans second line parade, and much more via virtual platforms. The 45-minute digital classes are designed for the child and parent or caregiver to learn about jazz together and express themselves through movement, singing, clapping, and playing small percussion instruments.

Jazz at Lincoln Center's WeBop program allows children to improvise and explore their creativity through fun interactive classes. The WeBop curriculum combines early childhood developmentally appropriate practices and jazz pedagogy to provide musically authentic experiences. Like jazz musicians, WeBoppers move freely within a commonly understood structure, an environment that encourages all to participate in an improvisatory spirit, each contributing in their own way to create a unique ensemble.

Each live virtual class is actively led by a WeBop teacher, with support from an accompanist playing piano as families are invited to stomp, strut, and swing to the joyous rhythms of jazz. Classes incorporate both live and recorded music with ritual songs and engaging jazz activities.

Registration and Tuition

The tuition fee for the live virtual 4-week summer term is $120 per child. Discounts are available for the following:

Families with two or more children registering in different classes receive a 10% discount on their additional registration.

For families with two siblings registering in the same class, the term fee is $150 for both children.

Age Groups

Scatters (Walking - 23 months)

Stompers (2 - 3.5 years)

Gumbo Group (3.5 - 5 years)

Live Virtual WeBop Summer Term Class Schedule

Week 1: New Orleans (August 4- August 8)

Week 2: Kansas City Jazz (August 11- August 15)

Week 3: Latin Jazz (August 18- August 22)

Week 4: Free Jazz (August 25- August 29)

TUESDAYS - AUG 4, 11, 18, 25

Instructor: Goussy Célestin

2pm-2:45pm • Scatters (walking-23 months)

3pm-3:45pm • Stompers (2-3 years)

WEDNESDAYS • AUG 5, 12, 19, 26

Instructor: Sofía Tosello

9:30am-10:15am • Stompers (2-3 years) - SOLD OUT

10:30am-11:15am • Scatters (walking-23mo)-SOLD OUT

11:30am-12:15pm • Gumbo group (3.5-5 years) - SOLD OUT

SATURDAYS • AUG 8, 15, 22, 29

Instructor: Goussy Célestin

10:30am-11:15am • Gumbo group (3.5-5 years) - SOLD OUT

11:30am-12:15am • Stompers (2-3 years) - NEW CLASS ADDED

To ensure jazz will be performed and appreciated, both now and in future generations, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a continuum of education programs and diverse array of live performances that help audiences, from childhood onward, learn about jazz's distinct American heritage, its great works and musicians, and relationship to other artistic disciplines.

All of these programs including Swing University, Webop, Essentially Ellington, and Middle School Jazz Academy are now available online via jazz.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You