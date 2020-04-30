Jay Leno To Host Virtual Benefit SAVING LIVES SUNDAY Produced by Adam Kantor

An all-star team of international celebrities is putting on a virtual event of music and comedy to honor first responders and support the United Hatzalah of Israel's' Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

The event, hosted by Jay Leno, will take place on Sunday, May 3rd at 1 pm EST / 8 pm Israeli Standard Time and will include Master Mentalist Lior Suchard, Fauda star Rona Lee Shimon, singer/songwriter Dudu Aharon, Broadway star Adam Kantor, NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire and more.

Saving Lives Sunday: A Streaming Event Honoring First Responders and Welcoming Home Eli Beer will be free for viewers at the website: www.SavingLivesSunday.com or on United Hatzalah's Youtube page. Those watching the hour-long variety event will be encouraged to donate to the United Hatzalah of Israel's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund. The free, volunteer-based emergency medical services organization based in Jerusalem, Israel has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Saving Lives Sunday is a way to bring people together during a time of enforced distance, stress, and uncertainty," said United Hatzalah of Israel's Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel. "Our volunteers have been putting themselves and their families at risk every day by responding to all types of medical emergencies as well as undertaking an incredible amount of humanitarian assistance calls since the virus swept across the globe. While we cannot come together in person to say thank you and show our support, we can still come together and show our gratitude through this virtual medium."

Produced by Adam Kantor (who starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit), Saving Lives Sunday will also feature volunteers from United Hatzalah who are on the front lines of the corona campaign will be telling their stories.

During the event, there will also be a special tribute to Eli Beer, the Founder and President of United Hatzalah of Israel, who contracted the Covid-19 Coronavirus six weeks ago while in Miami on a fundraising trip to help the organization. Eli was in serious condition in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator in an induced coma for almost 30 days.

"Eli was helped by many people including Dr. Miriam Adelson, who gave him her personal jet to fly him back to Israel after his recovery from the disease just last week. He has dedicated his life to saving others and has helped so many people across the globe. Now, more than ever, he deserves our honor and support in his mission" Maisel added.

Saving Lives Sunday: A Streaming Event Honoring First Responders and Welcoming Home Eli Beer will be taking place on Sunday, May 3rd, 8:00 p.m, Israel Time/ 6:00 p.m. GMT/ 1:00 p.m. EST/ 10:00 a.m. PST. To RSVP or donate please click here: www.SavingLivesSunday.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You