Jason Segel Wants to Make His FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL Dracula Puppet Musical Into a Comedy Special

Jason Segel can currently be seen in Shrinking on Apple TV+.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Jason Segel wants to make a comedy special about bringing his fictional Forgetting Sarah Marhsall Dracula puppet musical to Broadway.

In a new interview with GQ, Segel was asked if he has a dream musical project after previously singing in Forgetting Sarah Marhsall and The Muppets.

"I have an idea that I've had for a long time that I just need people to be excited about doing. I would like to do a special of [my Forgetting Sarah Marshall character] Peter Bretter bringing A Taste For Love to Broadway. Almost like what Lin-Manuel Miranda did with Hamilton, that special about the making of. I would love to see that, but for Peter Bretter taking the Dracula puppet musical to Broadway," Segel shared.

Segel originally created the musical alone in his apartment while going through a "slow period" in his career. After writing "Dracula's Lament," he brought the project to Judd Apatow, who eventually included the musical in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Released in 2008, Forgetting Sarah Marshall also featured Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Paul Ruff, Russell Brand, Jonah Hill, and Bill Hader.

Watch the "A Taste For Love" musical clip from the film here:

