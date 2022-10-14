Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parade
Jason Robert Brown to Conduct PARADE at New York City Center

Parade will star Micaela Diamond, and Ben Platt, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Composer Jason Robert Brown will conduct all seven performances of his Tony-winning score for Parade, City Center's Annual Gala Presentation opening Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. Funds raised by all performances of Parade ensure the future of City Center's founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.

Directed by Michael Arden with music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Cree Grant, rehearsals begin Monday for the full company which includes Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.

New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Gala benefit packages for Tuesday, November 1, including a festive post-performance dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, start at $2,500. For additional details on Gala benefit packages call 212.763.1205.


