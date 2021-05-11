Jason Alexander, John Behlmann, Lisa Edelstein & More Will Star in THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The "Spotlight on Plays" series just announced the full company for Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig starring Jason Alexander, John Behlmann, Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, Kathryn Newton, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Chris Perfetti and James Urbaniak. The Sisters Rosensweig will premiere on Thursday, May 20 at 8PM EST/5PM PST and will be available for a limited time only.

The next event in the series, Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine, debuts Thursday, May 13 at 8PM EST/5PM PST, starring Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn and Carla Gugino.

Sisters Rosensweig proceeds to benefit Actors Fund, Steppenwolf Theatre Company and the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project. All "Spotlight on Plays" projects benefit The Actors Fund.

THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG

Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) directs Jason Alexander as "Mervyn," John Behlmann as "Geoffrey," Lisa Edelstein as "Sara," Kathryn Hahn as "Gorgeous," Kathryn Newton as "Tess," Tracee Chimo Pallero as "Pfeni," Chris Perfetti as "Tom," James Urbaniak as "Nick."

Three very different sisters reunite after a lengthy separation and discover humanity, respect, and love in this definitive serious comedy about sisterhood.

WATCH ON THE RHINE

Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park....) directs Ellen Burstyn as "Fanny" Alan Cox as "Kurt," Sasha Diamond as "Marthe," Alfred Enoch as "David," Carla Gugino as "Sara," Luca Padovan as "Bodo," Mary Beth Peil as "Anise," Gabriella Pizzolo as "Babbette," Neel Sethi as "Joshua" & Jeremy Shamos as "Teck."

Written and set during the rise of Hitler's Germany, Watch on the Rhine is a play about an American family, suddenly awakened to the danger threatening its liberty. Lillian Hellman's powerful drama won the 1941 New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

For a sneak peeks and more exclusive content, go to Broadway's Best Shows.

The star-studded series will continue this spring with Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, starring Audra McDonald, directed by Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play) and Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined).

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $49 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal and The Shubert Organization with support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Associate Producers are Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.

WATCH ON THE RHINE is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal and The Shubert Organization with support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Associate Producers are Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.