Jasmine Kara Headlines Star-Powered NYC Pride Spectacular at Chelsea Table

Pride Month reaches a glittering crescendo this Wednesday night as Chelsea Table + Stage becomes the epicenter of celebration, self-expression, and showstopping talent. Produced by FENIX360, the NYC Pride Spectacular kicks off at 7 PM on June 25 and promises a sensational evening of music, drag, dance, and pure love.

Taking center stage as headliner is international chart-topper and soul-pop sensation Jasmine Kara, whose electrifying performances blend raw emotion with unstoppable energy. Her sound-equal parts vintage soul, modern pop, and unapologetic swagger-has earned her fans across the globe, and she brings it all to Pride with a message of joy, empowerment, and authenticity.

Guiding the evening with razor-sharp wit and glittering charm is beloved comedian and entertainer Ike Avelli, whose boundary-pushing humor and larger-than-life presence have made him a standout on stages coast to coast. As host, Ike brings sass, sparkle, and just the right amount of shade.

The featured lineup is nothing short of iconic: Marck Angel - The trailblazing R&B artist known for his smooth vocals, fearless identity, and bold presence in queer music. Expect heat, soul, and storytelling with every note; Jesse Luttrell - A Broadway-caliber showman with a golden voice and dazzling charisma, Jesse brings theatrical flair and powerhouse vocals to the stage. His performances are pure showbiz magic-a throwback to classic glam with a modern twist; Egyptt LaBeija - A living legend of the ballroom scene and drag royalty, Egyptt LaBeija brings elegance, strength, and heritage to the spotlight. Her presence is more than performance-it's a celebration of queer history, culture, and fierce authenticity; "Steppin'" Encore Performance - Back by popular demand, this dynamic dance-and-vocal number returns for one night only. A showcase of precision, passion, and movement, "Steppin'" delivers a rhythm-driven tribute to the heartbeat of Pride.

And don't forget your camera-the evening will feature photo opportunities galore, so bring your boldest look and be ready to shine. This is the night to show up, show out, and be seen.

Held in the chic, intimate space at Chelsea Table + Stage, located inside the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, the event blends cabaret glamor with cutting-edge artistry in a way that only New York City can deliver.

Whether you're coming for the music, the fashion, the history, or the community-this show is for you.

Event Details:

? Chelsea Table + Stage (Hilton Fashion District Hotel - 152 W 26th St)

? Wednesday, June 25, 2025

? Showtime: 7 PM

? Headliner: Jasmine Kara

? Host: Ike Avelli

? Featuring: Marck Angel, Jesse Luttrell, Egyptt LaBeija, and a "Steppin'" encore

? Photo opportunities throughout the evening

? Produced by: FENIX360

Come loud, come proud, and come ready to celebrate. This is your Pride. This is your night.

Get tickets for FENIX360's Global Pride Showcase at Chelsea Table & Stage on June 25th, 2025 on Eventbrite here: