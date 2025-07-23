Japan Society Launches 2025–2026 Performing Arts Season With World Premiere of KINKAKUJI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Japan Society will launch its 2025–2026 Performing Arts Season with the world premiere of KINKAKUJI, a new stage adaptation of Yukio Mishima’s landmark 1956 novel The Temple of the Golden Pavilion. Adapted and directed by Leon Ingulsrud and Major Curda, with scenic design by acclaimed visual artist Chiharu Shiota, this commissioned production will run from September 11–20 at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street) in Manhattan.

The production inaugurates Yukio Mishima Centennial Series: Emergences, a fall 2025 slate featuring newly commissioned works and U.S. premieres inspired by Mishima’s writings. KINKAKUJI explores themes of beauty, obsession, and self-destruction through the unraveling psyche of a troubled Buddhist monk who ultimately burns down Kyoto’s famed Kinkakuji temple.

Adapted as a staged monodrama, the production stars Curda as Mizoguchi, the novel’s alienated protagonist. Ingulsrud directs the performance in an immersive environment shaped by Shiota’s haunting red and black yarn installation—marking her U.S. stage design debut. Shiota’s full installation will later be reinstalled as part of Japan Society Gallery’s fall exhibition, Chiharu Shiota: Two Home Countries, opening September 12 and on view through January 11, 2026.

Performances of KINKAKUJI include a range of public programs:

Sept 11: Opening night performance followed by Gallery exhibition reception

Sept 12: Artist Talk with Shiota and Ingulsrud at 4:00 PM (ticketed separately)

Sept 16: Pre-performance lecture on postwar Japan at 6:30 PM

Sept 17: Artist Q&A following performance

Ticket Information

September 11: $70 / $44 (Japan Society members) – includes reception

September 12–20: $58 / $44 (Japan Society members)

Access Seats: $30 for all Sept 12–20 performances; available starting July 31

All performances take place at Japan Society. For tickets and full event details, visit japansociety.org or call 212-715-1258.

The Emergences series continues this fall with:

Le Tambour de Soie (The Silk Drum) – Oct 24–25

The Seven Bridges (Hashi-zukushi) – Nov 15–16

Mishima’s Muse – Noh Theater (Hosho Noh School U.S. debut) – Dec 4–6

Additional programs include lectures, a Mishima film series, and the upcoming Winter/Spring 2026 season featuring Kinoshita Kabuki, Hiroaki Umeda, OKI DUB AINU BAND, and the 20th Play Reading Series.

Yoko Shioya, Artistic Director of Japan Society, notes: “This series revitalizes Mishima’s contributions to the world of the arts through brand new commissions and premieres adapting his writings, as well as a historic U.S. debut for a revered noh company.”