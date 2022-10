Janine Jansen Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital on October 12

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde' adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, 2022, at NKU's Stauss Theatre. Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

October 3, 2022

An all-new spooky musical written and composed by local playwright Tracey Jane will have a workshop performance on October 30, 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. Inspired by Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas story, 'A Halloween Carol' is a tragicomedy surrounding one Carol Cratchit. After a visit by her BFF Marley Jacobs, Carol is helped by a host of other reimagined characters to embrace the true spirit of the holiday like never before.