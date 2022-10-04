Janine Jansen Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital on October 12

Carnegie Hall has announced that violinist Janine Jansen must regrettably cancel her recital with pianist Denis Kozhukhin in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 due to illness.



This performance will not be rescheduled this season. Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the performance with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.



Ticketholders with any questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.

