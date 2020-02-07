Janet Dacal's Debut Album 'My Standards' Is Out Today

Broadway star Janet Dacal is releasing her debut solo album My Standards in digital and streaming formats today, Friday, February 7. It will be released on CD on Friday, February 14.

A collection of Dacal's favorite standards with a Cuban-American flair, the album features special guests vocalists Olivia C. Dacal and Javier Muñoz. A veteran of Broadway's In the Heights and Wonderland, Dacal is currently starring in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" The Band's Visit. My Standards was produced by Alberto Salas and Janet Dacal, with Carlos Josè Alvarez serving as principle arranger. Alberto Salas is the Music Director for the 13 piece band.

Track List

1. It Don't Mean A Thing

2. Orange Colored Sky (featuring Olivia C. Dacal)

3. Be True To Me

4. My Funny Valentine

5. L-O-V-E

6. Fever

7. Tenderly

8. Moondance (featuring Javier Muñoz)

9. Begin the Beguine

10. I Got Rhythm

11. Sabor A Mi

Dacal reflects, "My parents played Cuban music because it was a way for them to remain tethered to their home of Cuba. Their Cuban boleros (slow-tempo Latin music) kept their sense of 'self' alive too. Their sacrifices, undying love and constant support were my permission slip to fulfill my dreams. Part of immigrant culture is that we believe in dreams. We believe in the sparkly magic and promise of America. For me, one of those dreams was to be a Broadway performer and another whose box had remained unchecked until now, was recording an album."

"This album honors my parents and the rich inheritance of their culture," she continues. "It honors my very first music teachers, both Cuban and American. It honors all of the musical masters that came before me. Mostly, this album is for you... music. Thank you for saving me time and time again and for outliving us all."

Additional arrangements are by Alexis "Pututi" Arce, John Di Martino, Alberto Salas, and Ramón Stagnaro.

Janet Dacal, a Los Angeles native, has an extensive career in music and theater. Her musical influences range in genres, finding inspiration from the likes of Sarah Vaughan to Celia Cruz. Her music career began under the wing of Grammy-winning artist Gloria Estefan, recording background vocals on a number of her albums. Other artists she's worked with include Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony. Following her time with the Estefans, Janet toured the world with Grammy-winning Latin recording artist, Luis Enrique.

She has starred in several Broadway productions, most recently Prince of Broadway, directed by the one and only Hal Prince. She played multiple roles in the production, including Eva Peron in Evita, Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Sydney in It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman. Janet starred in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit In the Heights. After having originated the role of Carla in the original Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, for which she received a Drama Desk Award, she took over the title role of Nina Rosario. She then starred as Alice, in Frank Wildhorn's musical Wonderland. She appears on the original cast recordings of all three musicals, Prince of Broadway, In the Heights (both from Ghostlight Records), and Wonderland. Janet has had the great pleasure to perform in renowned establishments such as Birdland and The Apollo Theatre in New York City. Favorite television appearances include, "The Tony Awards" and "White Collar." She has been nominated with Carbonell Awards for her work in the productions, The Last 5 Years and Five Course Love.





