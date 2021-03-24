Janelle Lawrence Presents Two Workshops: 'Storyteller Sessions' and 'Mapping Out Your Musical'

Janelle Lawrence, interdisciplinary Afro-Latinx artist, has announced their upcoming workshops Storyteller Session and Mapping Out Your Musical, each scheduled for Sunday, March 28, 2021. Storyteller Sessions offers a thorough and cohesive guide through writing or editing a play, screenplay, or book (musical). Mapping Out Your Musical takes students through a cohesive guide in creating or editing a musical.

Lawrence is an Afro-Latinx interdisciplinary artist that investigates communal and individual strength with stories that explore the complex layers of perspective and perception. They have had their musicals SUBLIMINAL, 'TIS THE SEASON, and GROUP THERAPY produced at various Theaters in the NYC area such as Club Cumming, Teatro La Tea, and Joe's Pub. They were a resident of the 2017-2018 92nd St Y Musical Theatre Development Lab: Collective, a 2019 Greenhouse Residency SPACE on Ryder Farm resident, and a 2019 Barn Arts Hamilton Project Resident. They are the Co-Moderator of Musical Theatre Factory's Women/Trans/Gender Non-Conforming Roundtable, a Juilliard Student, and a 2020 Recipient of NBT's Soul Series Lab - Playwriting Micro-Development Session.

About Lawrence's Workshops:

In the Storyteller Sessions Workshop attendees will explore different approaches to storytelling for Playwrights, Film Writers, and Musical Book Writers. Throughout this workshop, you can expect a thorough and cohesive guide through writing or editing a play, screenplay, or book (musical). You will receive a guide PDF on how to respond to prompts and make sure you're up to speed with some of the language and concepts. You'll have the option to use your own script or an idea. Participants are encouraged to sign up for this course if they have little to advanced skill in playwriting or screenwriting to strengthen your scripts, musical, and teams. Tickets for the 12:00pm stream are $30-150 (discounts are available for collaborative teams) and can be purchased at bit.ly/SessionsStory.

In the Mapping Out Your Musical Workshop participants will explore the layers of writing and composing a musical, apply practical exercises to a musical script or idea, and end the workshop with a presentation. This 3 hour workshop offers a cohesive guide through creating or editing a musical. You can use your script or musical idea to develop, present, and explore. Topics in this course include Music and Lyric form and architecture, book strengthening exercises, and more. Participants are encouraged to sign up for this course if they have little to advanced musical playwriting, lyrics, or composing skills. Each participant is provided a PDF packet to view before the course to make sure they're up to speed with some of the language and techniques that will be referenced/mentioned/worked on. Sign up for this course to strengthen your musical and musical teams. Tickets for the 4:00pm stream are $25-100 (discounts are also available for musical teams) and can be purchased at bit.ly/MappingYourMusical.

Please Note: Ticket sales end at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 27th. Please email Janelle's assistant at joseph.austin152@gmail.com for last-minute ticket purchases.

For more information on Lawrence, visit JanelleLawrence.com.