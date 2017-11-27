Jane Krakowski to Narrate TREE LIGHTING SKATE-TACULAR at Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be hosting its annual Tree Lighting Skate-tacular on Friday, December 1st, timed to World AIDS Day in support of (RED). This year's event, narrated by Tony Award winning, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), will feature a stellar line up of live performances.

The ceremony features an original theatrical ice production narrated by Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Broadway performer, Mattea Conforti (Matilda). Also performing in the show are acclaimed Olympic and World Champion skaters Johnny Weir, Kimmie Meissner, Meryl Davis, Charlie White and Jeff Buttle.

Following the tree lighting fireworks, all guests are welcome to skate to live music on the city's only free admission ice skating rink.

The Tree Lighting Skate-tacular starts at 6 p.m. in Bryant Park, West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue. Free admission, skate rentals are $20/pair. Visit www.wintervillage.org or call 212-768-4242 for more details.

With this year's Skate-tacular taking place on World AIDS Day, Winter Village is continuing their tradition of celebrating the season of giving by partnering with (RED) for the fourth year in a row. Honoring their mission to create an AIDS-free generation, Bank of America will be hosting a pop-up shop, where guests can browse and order products to support (SHOPATHON)RED, the organization's annual shopping campaign to raise money for The Global Fund to fight AIDS Complimentary gift wrapping will be also available during lunchtime hours for items purchased in the Holiday Shops. (SHOPATHON)RED will run through December 31st.

