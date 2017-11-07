James Monroe Iglehart, Julia Murney and More Set for Next I ONLY HAVE LIES FOR YOU at the Beechman

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Amy Wolk and Nikki M. James present "I Only Have Lies For You," a new live gameshow that pits Broadway panelists against each other in a lying contest. Two teams of three will go head-to-head telling stories, some of which may not be true - it is up to the other team to guess, Truth or Lie.

Featuring musical direction by Nate Buccieri, panelists will defend their stories by all means possible, including song and dance.

Hosted by MAC Award winner Amy Wolk, "I Only Have Lies For You" is presented monthly at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City, and is being recorded as a podcast.

On Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 9:30 pm, the next two teams will compete in the 5th installment of the show! Scheduled to participate are James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Winner for Aladdin, currently appearing in Hamilton), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), George Salazar (The Lightning Thief, Godspell, Be More Chilll), Kirsten Wyatt (A Christmas Story, Grease, Elf), and Kevin Duda (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon).

The event is being produced by MAC and Bistro Ward winner Amy Wolk, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, currently the Assistant Director of the new Broadway production of Once on This Island.

Tickets are $15 per person, with a $20 food/drink minimum, and are available at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/973906. Questions may be directed to ionlyhaveliesforyou@gmail.com.





Related Articles