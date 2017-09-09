James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, Mercedes Ruehl and More Read ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? Tonight at Guild Hall

Sep. 9, 2017  

James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, Mercedes Ruehl and More Read ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? Tonight at Guild Hall

Guild Hall hosts a concert reading of Eric Bentley's ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN?, featuring James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, Bill Camp, Richard Kind, Peter Riegert, Mercedes Ruehl, Barry Scheck, and Harris Yulin, tonight, September 9 at 8 p.m. Directed by Harris Yulin.

A riveting drama about the infamous 1950s House Unamerican Activities Committee where those in entertainment were subpoenaed to testify as to their loyalty as Americans and asked to name anyone who was, or suspected of being, a communist. Assembled directly from the transcripts of the hearings, the play uses actual words spoken by Lionel Stander, Abe Burrows, Lillian Hellman, Larry Parks, Elia Kazan, Jerome Robbins, and Jose Ferrer. Equally revealing are the questions asked by the committee members.

From $30/$28 Members - $50/$48 Members. The performance will take place at The John Drew Theater in the Dina Merrill Pavilion at Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton, New York 11937. Call 631.324.4050 or visit GuildHall.org for more information.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Hello, Bernie! Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber to Take Over in HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Updating Cancellations and More Live!
  • Confirmed: Bernadette Peters Will Be Broadway's Next 'Dolly'
  • Kenneth Mosley, Trenyce, Matt Manuel and Justin Reynolds to Lead MOTOWN THE MUSICAL National Tour; Cast Complete!
  • Broadway's Constantine Maroulis to Play 'Che' in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
  • Anybody Have a Map? DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour to Stop in Denver, Chicago, L.A. and More

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com