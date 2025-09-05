James Corden to Visit LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, Tony Award winner James Corden is set to visit Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new revival of the award-winning play ART, Corden's first Broadway run since One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012. Tune in to watch the performer on the show Monday, September 8, at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Corden is currently starring as Yvan in the new production of Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play, alongside Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris. The show follows the trio of friends as they engage in a light-hearted debate about an expensive piece of art that turns into a larger discussion on much deeper issues. Now in previews, ART officially opens on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

Corden is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning host, writer, producer, and actor. Theater credits include: The Constituent (the Old Vic), One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre and Broadway; 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play" and Olivier nomination for “Best Actor”), The History Boys (National Theatre and Broadway).

Recent television credits: co-creator, writer and star of Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (2025 BAFTA TV Award, broke records with 23.6 million viewership), star and executive producer of Jez Butterworth’s Mammals, host and co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden (6 Emmy Awards, 23 Emmy nominations, Critics’ Choice Award “Best Talk Show”), Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (Emmy Award), co-creator and executive producer of Carpool Karaoke: The Series (5 Emmy Awards), host of the 70thAnnual Tony Awards (Emmy Award), host of the 59th and 60th “Annual Grammy Awards (Emmy nominations).



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas